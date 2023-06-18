BBNaija Level Up Reunion premieres this June

A few months ago, the BBNaija Level Up season wrapped up, leaving viewers and avid fans around the continent counting down to the reunion show. Well, the seven-month wait is over as BBNaija Level Up reunion starts on Monday, 19th of June.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reunion promises the hottest drama, featuring all 24 housemates spilling the tea, and sharing their thoughts and opinions about each other to fans’ delight. The big question is, Who will crack under the pressure?

Ahead of the upcoming drama, both the show’s host, Ebuka, and a few of the housemates have been dropping hints on what to expect at the reunion. Ebuka took to his Twitter page to give his followers a heads-up about the reunion, and in response, fans shared their reactions and a general consensus shows that they are excited and ready for the showdown.

In a tweet following the announcement, ex-housemate, Giddyfia, playfully asked fans to spare him and instead critique his fellow housemate and friend, Dotun, when the show airs. In response, fake ex-housemate, Deji, shared that he is grateful he won’t be a part of the drama.

Well, stay tuned to the drama with all 26 housemates; Adekunle, Bella, Sheggz, Hermes, Phyna, Beauty, Allysyn, Groovy, Chi Chi, Doyin, Dotun, Ilebaye, Diana, Eloswag, Giddyfia, Amaka, Bryann, Daniella, Chomzy, Christy O, Cyph, Kess, Khalid, and PharmSavi.

The Level Up Reunion will be available to viewers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Supa, Max and Jolli packages from Friday, 9th 2023, on AM Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv channel 6) and 10:30pm on AM Family (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2).

