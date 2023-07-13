BBN reality star arrests plumber for swindling her 

828 828

Big Brother Nigeria reality star, Victoria Adeyele, fondly called Vee, has arrested a plumber for swindling her out of ₦150,000 for a job that originally cost ₦20,000.

Few hours ago, the reality star took to Twitter to narrate her chaotic ordeal regarding the plumber in a thread of tweets.

In her first tweet, she announced that she had been swindled and vowed to arrest him, saying, “My plumber scammed me and collected 150k for a 20k job, and one idiot is telling me it’s because ‘everyone is hungry’ he will eat in jail”.

Over her next few tweets, Vee expressed her anger at the situation and those who defended him; urging everyone to start holding people responsible for their actions.

She wrote, “I don’t even mind that people are making excuses or laughing btw, because this kind of wickedness will surely touch everyone if we don’t start holding badly behaved people responsible.”

READ ALSO:

· Breaking: Police nab 1,412 suspects, recover 350 arms, 4,055 ammunition + Photos

· My mother filled the void when I had daddy issue – Iyabo Ojo’s daughter

· Amateur clubs call for Eto’o resignation as Cameroon FA president

Going on, she narrated how the plumber allegedly took advantage of her lack of knowledge on the matter and swindled her.

Upon the realisation that she had been scammed, the reality tv star invited him over and he locked her tap again.

She tweeted, “When I realised what he was doing, I told him to come to my house this morning, can you believe he turned off my water again but this time, he used a screwdriver to lock my water completely. He will sleep in jail.”

On Thursday, July 13 2023, she posted another tweet; this time a photograph of the plumber in handcuffs as he was being arrested.

She captioned the post, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

“And for all of you that were making excuses for this plumber, this is your future.”