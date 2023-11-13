BayelsaDecides 2023: INEC adjourns collation as Diri leads + Results so far

The Independent National Electoral Commission has adjourned the collation of results in the November 11, 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election till Monday.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Faruq Kuta, announced this on Sunday night in Yenagoa.

But before the announcement, results from six of the eight local government areas in the state, namely: Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nembe and Ekeremor had been collated.

The outstanding two are Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs.

Out of the six LGAs already collated, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent, Governor Duoye Diri, is leading in five.

Diri’s main challenger, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, took one LGA.

Sylva, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll, is among the 15 others seeking to unseat Diri.

Results So Far:

Sagbama LGA

APC: 6,608

LP: 217

PDP: 35,504

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC: 5,349

LP: 22

PDP: 18,465

Ogbia LGA

APC: 16,319

LP: 57

PDP: 18,435

Yenegoa LGA

APC: 14,534

LP: 244

PDP: 37,777

Nembe LGA

APC: 22,248

LP: 113

PDP: 4,556

Ekeremor LGA

APC: 8,445

LP: 50

PDP: 23,172.