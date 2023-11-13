BayelsaDecides 2023: INEC adjourns collation as Diri leads + Results so far

The Independent National Electoral Commission has adjourned the collation of results in the November 11, 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election till Monday.
The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Faruq Kuta, announced this on Sunday night in Yenagoa.
But before the announcement, results from six of the eight local government areas in the state, namely: Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nembe and Ekeremor had been collated.
The outstanding two are Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs.
Out of the six LGAs already collated, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent, Governor Duoye Diri, is leading in five.
Diri’s main challenger, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, took one LGA.
Sylva, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll, is among the 15 others seeking to unseat Diri.
Results So Far:
Sagbama LGA
APC: 6,608
LP: 217
PDP: 35,504
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
APC: 5,349
LP: 22
PDP: 18,465
Ogbia LGA
APC: 16,319
LP: 57
PDP: 18,435
Yenegoa LGA
APC: 14,534
LP: 244
PDP: 37,777
Nembe LGA
APC: 22,248
LP: 113
PDP: 4,556
Ekeremor LGA
APC: 8,445
LP: 50
PDP: 23,172.