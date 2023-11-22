Bago expresses shock over death of 25 in lone crash

Governor Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger has expressed shock over the road traffic crash of an articulated vehicle in which 25 people died.

Bago, however, cautioned drivers to desist from conveying passengers in such vehicles and other haulage vehicles.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the accident as unfortunate and avoidable

The lone accident, which occurred on Tuesday at the Takalafia village, on the Yawuri expressway, Magama Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been caused by speed violation which resulted in loss of control.

He decried the insensitivity of some drivers, especially those violating the established traffic rules and ended up causing sorrows to people and their loved ones.

Bago cautioned drivers, particularly of trailers and other haulage vehicles, to desist from conveying passengers in their vehicles as it posed serious dangers to the lives of the passengers and other road users.

He said his government would work closely with relevant government authorities, both at the local, state and federal levels, to ensure that stringent penalties were meted out to traffic rule violators.

While commiserating with the families of those who died in the crash, the governor prayed to Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them Aljannah Firdausi as well as grant quick recovery to those who were injured.

The vehicle was said to be heading to Lagos from Sokoto State, conveying 229 people comprising men, women and children.

Out of the 229 people, 25 died while others were rescued with various degrees of injury.

The injured victims are currently receiving medical attention at the Kontagora General Hospital, while the dead were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital.