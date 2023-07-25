Anthrax: Veterinarian urges Bauchi to vaccinate animals

828 828

Dr Shehu Zailani, a veterinarian, College of Agriculture, Bauchi, has urged the state government to embark on animal vaccination to stem the spread of Anthrax disease.

Zailani told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Bauchi, that the call was imperative to reduce risk of infection and safeguard public health.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by a bacteria “Bacillus anthracis”.

It occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals, people can get sick if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

The vet, therefore, urged the government to scale up sensitisation, monitoring and surveillance activities to curb spread of the disease in the state.

“There is a need for an intensive awareness campaign, especially in suspected areas at high risk of the disease.

“Government must ensure slaughtering of animals at abattoirs where it will pass through screening processes before going to the public.

“It is also good to review compensation policy, to encourage pastoralists and animal keepers to report suspected cases of the disease to the appropriate authorities.

“We need to vaccinate all animals to ensure that people don’t eat infected animal products from the farm pending the control of the disease,” he said.

This, he said, would curb spread of zoonotic diseases in the state.

While urging animal keepers to report suspected cases of the disease, Zailani cautioned residents of the state against consuming unwholesome and unhygienic animal products.

Commenting, Dr Yohanna Dugabe, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services, Bauchi State Ministry of Agriculture said the state has been on the red alert since the reported Anthrax outbreak in Niger.

“The government put in place surveillance mechanisms and alerted veterinary officials across the 20 local government areas of the state”.