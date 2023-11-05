Anambra Truth Commission ends 2nd phase of sittings, seals off suspected site of secret burial

The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission has concluded its second phase of public hearing.

Professor Chidi Odinkalu, Chairman of the Commission disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

Odinkalu also revealed that a suspected mass-grave site was sealed for forensic investigation by pathologists.

He said the commission met with 31 petitioners, including 11 organisations, 19 communities and one individual during the marathon sittings which lasted from October 26 to November 3.

He said a total of 39 witnesses testified on oath while 243 exhibits were collected during the period.

Odinkalu said 322 were verified as killed or dead as a result of violence as testified by witnesses while so many were still missing or their fate not yet verified.

He said 18 were verified as missing or disappearing.

The commission which has Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, as Secretary, held the first phase of the public hearing between June and July.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ATJPC was constituted by Governor Charles Soludo in June 2022 to inquire into the violent agitations and restiveness in the state and in neighbouring states

The commission, during its first phase of sitting between June and July, considered 24 petitions within 10 days of its hearings and met with 48 witnesses who testified on oath from 14 communities of the state.

