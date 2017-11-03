Anambra attracted more than $5b investments in three years- Commissioner

Tony Nnachetta, Anambra Commissioner for information and communication strategy, said on Friday that the state attracted more than $5 billion (N153bn) investments in three and half years.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka that the state Investment Promotion and Protection Agency coordinated the investment inflow to the state.

Nnacheta said: “More than $5bn investment inflows from Anambra people and foreign partners abroad came to the state in the past three and half years.

“ANSIPA, a body started from the scratch by Governor Willie Obiano, coordinated these investment inflows. The investors have invested in sectors like agriculture, housing, industries and housing estates.”

According to the commissioner, the government provided the enabling environment which attracted investments and restored the people`s confidence.

He said: “Government provided security for lives and property. Before now, there was an exodus of capital from Anambra state, but now, investors brought funds and put them in the farms, housing estate, and industries.”

Nnachetta said that improved security had expanded businesses in the state while nightlife had also returned.

He said: “The good news is that ANSIPPA has attracted 27 companies to the state. They have signed Memorandum of Understanding in various sectors. Some South African companies have shown interest to manage carbon waste in the state.

“Also, other companies have expressed interest to invest in our gas deposits. Anambra state has the highest gas deposit in the country and it is located at Igbariam area.”

Nnachetta said that the investments had created jobs and self-employment for people in the state.

He added: “More importantly, the government has cut taxes for the low-income earners to make to give them a sense of belonging.”