Alao-Akala: Peter Obi condoles Makinde, Oyo people over death

A former Vice-Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has sympathized with Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State over the death of a former Governor, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala.

Obi in a condolence message made available Friday encouraged Governor Makinde, the good people of Oyo and the Alao-Akala family to accept his death as the will of the Almighty, praying God to grant eternal rest to the deceased.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the good people of Oyo State and the entire Alao-Akala family, over the death of Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala. May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and give all who mourn him, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obi said.