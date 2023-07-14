Agency demonstrates new technology on water conservation for plants

828 828

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall (GGW), Thursday demonstrated the use of new planting technology and water conservation for plants in Katsina.

It’s referred to as “Water Trap Box”, to conserve water for plants.

The agency’s Field Officer in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Taheer, explained that the technology was aimed to conserve water for plants to grow with or without rain.

Taheer said that the demonstration was part of activities lined up by the agency to commemorate the Great Green Wall being celebrated on July 13 every year.

“The GGW has been doing so much for the environment, that was why we deemed it fit to assemble all its achievements recorded in the field and showcase them to the world, including the technologies.”

“Within the period under review, the agency was able to cover 150 kilometres of shelter belts in the state, reclaimed 150 hectares of arid lands.

ALSO READ:

“We trained not less than 50 individuals on how to rear ruminant animals in about five communities in the state.

“We distributed solar powered systems, solar powered water tanks and grinding machines to individuals in the state to improve their wellbeing,” he said.

The Katsina State Director of Forestry, Iliyasu Ladan, stressed the importance of tree planting and called on the tiers of government to support the tree planting campaign against global warming.

Ladan disclosed that 1,000,000 assorted seedlings had been raised by the state government for free distribution to the residents to combat climate change effect.