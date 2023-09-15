Agege LG tasks local security outfit ‘PARAMOLE’ on professionalism

The Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, has charged the newly-recruited Agege Community Crime Fighters, PARAMOLE, to discharge their duties professionally and according to the rule of law.

The Chairman gave the charge at the council secretariat while meeting with the security operatives in his office on Friday.

According to him, the uniform or the platform is not an opportunity for them to abuse human rights.

Egunjobi said: “We established this security outfit to curb the lingering challenges of security in the community.

“The prevailing sorry state of affairs in respect of securing Nigeria and Nigerians are the consequences of youth restiveness, high unemployment rate among youths.

“Your responsibility (Paramole) is to liaise with the police and other security operatives for prompt interventions as regards information sharing, dissemination and possible arrest of criminals within Agege community.

“Because the idea of establishing a community security group is to stem the growing tide of crime in our area.

“Ensure you discharge your duty according to the rule of law and that you carry the police along in your various operations.”

The council Chairman assured the local security operatives of prompt payments of their monthly salaries to encourage them to perform effectively.

Egunjobi added: “You will be receiving your monthly salaries promptly without delay so as to boost your morale and encourage you to perform better on your job.

“And we are expecting much from you.

“So you have to work hard and be good ambassadors of the council, the state and the country at large.”

Earlier, Olabisi Elebute, the Divisional Police Officer, Pen Cinema Police Station, Agege, had charged the newly-inaugurated community security personnel to perform their duties diligently.

Elebute advised them to serve with integrity, confidence and be available whenever and wherever they are needed.

He said: “Integrity, confidence are some of the things you need to perform your duties.

“At the same time, refrain from illegal acts and do your job responsibly.

“You don’t mingle with criminals or receive bribe from anyone to prevent him from being arrested.

“You must be good ambassadors of your community, state and the entire country.”