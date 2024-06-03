I inherited 80% infrastructural deficit – Gov. Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said he inherited more than 80 percent infrastructural deficit from the immediate past administration of the state.

Adeleke disclosed this at a programme organised by the Osun Development Association in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the programme was: “A celebration of Founding Members, Inauguration of Council of Elders, Induction of New Members and Thought Leadership.”

Adeleke ,represented by Chief Lai Orilowo, Group Managing Director ,Odua Investment Company Limited ,said he worked assiduously to solve the problem, adding that the positive results were there for all to see.

He noted that almost all the projects not completed by his predecessor had been completed.

Adeleke said he had also ended the regime of “half salary” for workers, noting that workers and pensioners were being paid as and when due.

He said: “We are paying back the diverted contributory pensions of our senior citizens.

“Our pensioners are registered for a health insurance scheme with the state paying the bills.

“We have reformed the public service and have ensured regular payment of salaries and promotion arrears.

“In Osun, there is a nexus between the formal and informal workforce.

“So, taking care of public servants boosts, enlivens and strengthens the informal workforce in the state.”

The governor said the completion of all inherited projects was in line with the commitment of the present administration to ensure accelerated development of the state.

Adeleke said: “We live it and act it.

“I retained all contractors inherited from my predecessor; none of those contracts were terminated.

“No contractor was fired.

“My only insistence was that they must deliver on what they signed with the state.

“I am also completing most abandoned projects inherited from my predecessor.

“The Ikirun-Osogbo dualisation is completed and I am going to complete the road up to the border with Kwara.

“The Osogbo Ring Road is being completed, while the Osogbo-Iwo road is ongoing.”

Adeleke said the state government’s focus on infrastructural development was based on the fact that development would be difficult with poor infrastructure.

He solicited the support of groups like the Osun Development Association on growing the state’s digital economy, education, health and agriculture.

The Chairman of the occasion and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, commended the association for pursuing efforts aimed at promoting the development of the state.

Ogunwusi, who was the Special Guest of the occasion, told the association to continue to urge its members to use their wealth of experience to promote the development of the state.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the association, Dr. Segun Aina, said the association had made several interventions to promote the peace and development of Osun State.

Aina said the association had inaugurated a 15-member council of elders to give it the needed advisory support and ideas for its development and that of the state.