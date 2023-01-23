Again, gunmen abduct three persons in Osun 

Three persons were reportedly abducted by gunmen at a farming village in Iwo Town, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was also learnt that the victims were abducted on their farm in Ologun Area of Iwo, in the night.

The identities of the victims were given as Hamzat Ibrahim, Deere Ibrahim and another man, whose name is yet to be known.

The State’s Police Command’s Spokesperson SP Yemisi Opalola, has confirmed the incident to newsmen, adding that efforts were on to rescue them.

Opalola said one Hamidat Ibraheem reported the case to the Police Division in Iwo.

She said police officers, hunters and other local security agencies were combing the forest to rescue the victims.

The fresh abduction happened the same day after the remaining two members of the four abducted Osun Baptist Conference members, were released after payment of N10 million ransom.

Recall that two of the Baptist Conference members were abducted at Ileogbo, in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the State on January 11 while returning from their farm.

Another two were later detained by the kidnappers on January 16, at Egbe (Kogi State), when they went to drop the N6 million ransom demanded for the release of the earlier victims.

Subsequently, the two that were later kidnapped in Kogi, were released Friday after additional N4 million was paid for their release.

The initial two abducted persons in Osun were released on January 16.