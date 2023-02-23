After cult clash in Ilesa, Osun CP orders clampdown on cultists

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Kehinde Longe, on Wednesday ordered total clampdown on criminals and cultists, following a violent clash by suspected cultists in Ilesa on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Opalola said: “Presently, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the mayhem while efforts are on to arrest other perpetrators.”

The police spokesman added that law and order had been restored after the incident.

She added: “The police commissioner appealed to parents and guardians to monitor their children and wards and prevent them from getting involved in any sort of criminal activities.

“He also appealed to politicians in the state to warn their supporters to shun all kinds of violence and avoid heating up the polity.”