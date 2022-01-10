AFCON: Garoua city agog as Indomitable Lions win the opening match 

Residents of Garoua (north Cameroon) Sunday evening trooped to the streets to celebrate the Indomitable lions slim 2-1 opening AFCON match win.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Garoua reports that people danced on the major streets of the Garoua, shortly after the game ended.

Host Cameroon relied on two penalties to pull up a comeback win against Burkina Faso in the opening match of the 2021 AFCON in Yaounde.

Garoua a sleepy port city and capital of the North Region of Cameroon suddenly came alive after the match with residents draped in their national colours blaring horns and singing in their traditional dialect.

Ousman Aboubakar a resident of Garoua told NAN that he was so excited about the win, especially because Cameroon came from a goal down to snatch the win.

“I am happy that we won the match, I am praying that our team lift the Cup (AFCON) because we are the host,” he said.

Mohamadou Alhadji on his part said the Indomitable Lions need to play better in the next match to go far in the competition.

“We thank God for the win today but I want the team to improve in their play so as to go far in the AFCON,” he said

Benoit Ngono said the win had thrown the city into frenzy with most residents trooping out to celebrate the win.

He however said he will also be supporting the Super Eagles since they are based in his town and hopes Cameroon and Nigeria play in the final.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles who will play all their group D matches in Garoua, open their campaign on Tuesday against seven-time champions Egypt, Sudan on Jan. 15 and Guinea Bissau on January 19.