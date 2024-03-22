Abuse: Workers on study leave will present proof of approval – FG

In a significant turn of event, the Federal Government has demanded that Federal Civil Servants on study leave are mandated to show evidence of approval obtained from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a memo addressed to all permanent secretaries on Friday.

It was learnt that the Federal Government had in August 2021 raised the alarm over civil servants applying for study leave with admission letters obtained from suspicious foreign universities.

Equally, the government ordered that such workers be made to sign bonds as measures to curtail the “abuse” of study leave by civil servants.

Also Read:

Speaking on the new development as well as the need for Physical verification, The Head of Civil Service of the Federation noted that the Federal Government has now put in place a mechanism for routine verification of workers in the service in order to ascertain their “true” location.

“As part of the efforts to sustain the gains of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, it has become imperative to emplace a mechanism for regular physical verification of officers in the service.

“To this end, you are directed to carry out a physical verification exercise of all staff in your ministry to ascertain the location of each officer.

“Officers who may be on study leave must show evidence of the approval of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to embark on such leave. This should be indicated in the remark column.

“The report of the exercise, to be signed by the permanent secretary, should be submitted to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service on or before 2nd April 2024,” the memo partly read.