30-year-old man docked over alleged stealing of gas cylinders, hot plate

A 30-year-old man, Promise James, was, on Monday, brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing gas cylinders, scales, gas burners and a hot plate, all valued at N275,000.

James is facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The defendant, who described himself as a ‘hustler’, gave his address as Ladipo Market.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, said that the incident was reported at Ifako Police Station on October 10.

“On that day, there was a distress call from Gbagada General Hospital that some hoodlums were disturbing the hospital premises.

”ASP Joseph Isaac and one other officer went on patrol with police motorcycle and met two suspects running with gas cylinders.

”They managed to arrest the defendant, while the other one escaped without the gas cylinders,” Perezi said.

The prosecutor also said during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendant and his accomplice had earlier carted away a 50kg cylinder, valued at N100,000 and four 6kg gas cylinders, valued at N80,000.

“Two scales, valued at N50,000 along with a hot plate and a cooking gas burner, valued at N45,000 were also carted away, all totalling N275,000, belonging to one Mr Ekima Okpechi, a complainant,” he stated.

Perezi said that complainant reported that the items were stolen from his shop at Shobayo Close junction, General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the matter till November 10 for mention.