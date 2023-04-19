21-year-old Nigerian defrauds 50-year-old German of $220,000

The Police Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos has arrested 21-year-old Cynthia Chioma Atuonah for allegedly hoodwinking a 50-year-old German with fake marriage engagement and defrauding him $220,000.

The suspect is a 2019 graduate of Economics of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Atuonah, who claimed to be a Model and Proprietress of a massage spa known as The-Chi-Place, lured the 50-year-old victim on Instagram by feigning romantic intentions towards him, thereby gaining the victim’s trust and goodwill.

The spokesman of the PSFU, Eyitayo Johnson, said the suspect will be charged with fraudulent conversion, stealing and obtaining the sum of $220,000 by false pretence.

Johnson, a Superintendent of Police, further said: “Miss Atuonah Chioma promised to marry the victim, invited him to Nigeria for visits on several occasions, and convinced him to relocate permanently to Nigeria to live together as husband and wife.

“In a ploy to dispel suspicion, the victim was made to meet with Atuonah Chiomas’ parents at Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State where he received their blessings to marry their daughter.

“The victim was persuaded by the suspect to return to Germany to sell his house in Stuttgart, and forward the proceeds of the sale, together with his pension and life savings to her domiciliary account in Fidelity Bank plc; for the purpose of purchasing a house in Nigeria where they will both live as husband and wife as well as to establish a joint business outfit as indicated in the bank transfer narration.”

According to the image maker, during interrogation, Atuonah admitted in her statement that the sum of $220,000 was transferred to her account by the victim.

Johnson added: “Part of the procedure was used then used to buy a two-Bedroom Terrace apartment at Zara Estate, Ikota Villa, Lekki Phase II, while some of the funds were sent to support her mother’s business and to pay the medical bills of her father.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover other proceeds of the crime while the Unit remains committed to diligently investigating and prosecuting fraudsters who are out there damaging the image of the country.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”