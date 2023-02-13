2023 World Cancer Day: IBEDC organises free cancer screening

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has organised free cervical cancer screening for 20 women in Osun State to commemorate the 2023 World Cancer Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening, tagged: “World Cancer Day 2023: Let’s Defeat Cervical Cancer, IBEDC Awareness Initiative,” was held at the Pathology Department, Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUTH), Osogbo.

The World Cancer Day is an international day, marked every February 14, to raise awareness on cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

IBEDC Regional Head, Osun region, Oluwatoyin Akinyosoye, said that the free screening was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“This is just to encourage the women to know their status and the next steps to take.

“IBEDC is providing free cervical cancer screening for 20 women, as part of giving back to the society.

“However, people should endeavour to know their health status, not only screening for cervical cancer, but for general medical check-up,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Ademola Adediran, of UNIOSUTH Gynecology Department, who conducted the screening, explained that women of reproductive age were of higher risk of having cervical cancer.

According to him, cervical cancer, which affects the cervix, part of the reproductive organs of woman, is one of the challenges facing women today.

Adediran explained that women with multiple sex partners and those with high sexual behaviour were at higher risk of having cervical cancer.

The gynecologist also said that cervical cancer could be hereditary, just like other form of cancer.

He advised women, particularly those of reproductive age to get screened for cervical cancer, at least once a year, stressing that early detection could help in treating and managing the disease.

