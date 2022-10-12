2023: Primate Ayodele reveals winners of four governorship polls

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed ahead of time the winners of Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Lagos and Enugu States governorship elections, which would be held in 2023.

The revelation was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available on Monday.

Primate Ayodele declared victory for the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in the four states.

For Akwa Ibom, Primate Ayodele made it known that the All Progressives Congress and Labour party cannot make any significant move in the election and that the PDP candidate will emerge winner of the governorship election in the state.

Also in Taraba State, Primate Ayodele declared victory for the candidate of the PDP, Kefas Agbu, stating that he is God’s project for the state and the opposition parties cannot defeat him in the election.

He advised others to support him in the election.

He said: “APC cannot make waves in Akwa Ibom, a PDP candidate will still emerge, no matter what APC will fail Akwa Ibom.

“PDP will still win Akwa Ibom, APC Will not win.

“Labour cannot also win.

“PDP will win Taraba, the candidate of the party, Kefas Agbu is God’s project, he will make it better than the governor even though his governor isn’t happy with his candidacy despite the fact that they are in the same party.

“God has ordained Kefas to rule Taraba, he is God’s project, APC and Labour party cannot win him because he is God’s choice.

“They should withdraw and support God’s project.”

In Lagos State, Primate Ayodele declared that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will still return for a second term because God has endorsed him for it.

He mentioned that millions of PDP cannot win the Lagos State governorship election.

He advised the PDP to surrender ahead of time.

Continuing, the man of God made it known that the PDP will still retain Enugu State and that other political parties should save their money.

Ayodele said: “PDP cannot win Lagos, 10 million of them cannot take over Lagos election, God has endorsed Sanwo-Olu for second term.

“Others should surrender for Sanwo-Olu, there is no noise about that.

“It is still going to be Sanwo-Olu.

“PDP will still win Enugu, Labour Party or APC cannot win, they should save their money for the future of their children because they will fail this election.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele spoke on the court issues facing the PDP in Ogun State, making it known that Ladi Adebutu will still emerge as the party’S candidate.

He then warned the candidate of the ADC, Biyi Otegbeye, not to listen to those pushing his ambition because it will end in nothing.

He said: “Ladi Adebutu will still emerge as the candidate of the PDP in Ogun State.

“He has been ordained to be PDP candidate in Ogun State, he will come out victorious.

“Biyi Otegbeye is just a noise maker, don’t waste your money, use your money to feed your family and the poor people there, you are going nowhere, anyone endorsing you is telling you lies.”