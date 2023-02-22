2023 Presidency: Tinubu, best candidate for the job – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Tuesday in Akure, described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the best candidate for the nation’s top job.

Akeredolu spoke at the inauguration of the third edition of the book titled,”Bola Tinubu: Treading the path of our founding fathers”.

The governor said the book was highly useful for expansive leadership.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the APC was blessed to have a courageous leader such as Tinubu as its presidential flagbearer in the coming general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 220-page book has 19 chapters which centre mainly on Tinubu alongside the founding fathers of the nation such as Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Nnamdi Azikwe, as well as Ahmadu Bello.

The book also tracked the depth of knowledge on governance issues, tenacity of purpose and how inspiring they have been to people in politics.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has continued to inspire other people, both old, young and the corporate environment across the country. This political season reminds us that our heritage is what binds us together as a people.

“The title of the book is apt especially as we approach the General election. Tinubu has similar attributes with late Obafemi Awolowo and other founding fathers which the book has done justice to,” Akeredolu said.

The author of the book, a legal practitioner, Omofunmilewa Adejombo, said it incorporated Tinubu’s political, economic and philanthropic attainments as governor of Lagos State and after his exit as governor.

He further said the book was a review of the earlier ones published in 2003 and 2011.

“The book is just a way of expressing our support, a way of putting in black and white, the activities, the efforts of Tinubu in ensuring that true democracy is enthroned in Nigeria,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, and the former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Olaseinde Kumuyi, did the book review and book presentation respectively.