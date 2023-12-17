2023 polls: Ogene speaks as he wins at Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal, Abuja has dismissed the appeal brought before it by the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State in the 2023 elections against the victory of the Labour Party candidate, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene.

The Anambra State Elections Petitions Tribunal in Awka had earlier affirmed the victory of Ogene.

Justice M. I. Sirajo, who delivered the judgment on Saturday, said the appeal by Onyema lacked merit and therefore affirmed the earlier judgement of the Tribunal, which was delivered on October 20, 2023.

Speaking after the judgment, Hon. Ogene attributed the victory to the grace and favour of God, which he said have paved the way for him right from the day he decided to participate in the election.

Ogene, who is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, said further: “Just as I said after the tribunal verdict, which also declared me victorious, the grace of God is my greatest advocate.

“And my judicial victories are true validation of the will of the people and the undeniable grace of God.

“The journey has been both emotionally and physically draining, but God sustained me and has also, once again, proven that only Him determines who should lead a people at any given time.

“And I promise never to misuse this grace and opportunity to serve.

“I will continue to serve with dignity, honour and utmost responsibility.

“This victory is particularly for the good people of Ogbaru Federal Constituency, who willingly and overwhelmingly gave me their mandate to represent them.

Also Read:

“I give all glory to God for these resounding victories – at the first and second polls.

“And also at both the Elections Petitions Tribunal and now the Appeal Court.

“Now is the time to roll up my sleeves and get to work in the service of my people and Nigeria in general.

“By the grace of God, Ogbaru Federal Constituency will never regret trusting me with their votes.”