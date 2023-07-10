2023 polls: EU report calls for sober reflections, not grandstanding — CSG

828 828

The United Action Front of Civil Society, the umbrella platform for organised Civil Society on issues of governance and democracy, has said that the European Union Election Observation Mission report on Nigeria’s 2023 elections calls for sober reflections and not grandstanding by the government in power.

The body said it strongly considers as out of place the combative reaction of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Presidency.

In a statement by its Head, National Coordinating Centre, Olawale Okunniyi, on Sunday, the United Action Front of Civil Society said such reaction was a panicky self-indictment.

Okunniyi said: “The frenzy and undiplomatic attack and sponsored protest against the European Union for making known its impartial observations of the flaws and criminality that characterised the February 25 Presidential Elections in Nigeria was a clear demonstration of bad faith. It is indeed obvious that the Tinubu led regime is palpably troubled by the burden of the flawed mandate it currently presides over.

“The leadership of the organised Civil Society strongly condemns the combative posture of the new administration, whose handlers are regrettably unmindful of the responsibility and decency require of the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It reeks of bare-faced hypocrisy for the Tinubu administration to accuse the EU of attempting to ridicule the Nigerian electoral system and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), when in actual fact the Election Observers Report of the EU only partly captures the widespread flaws majorly orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress during the February 25 Presidential Elections as well as the rescheduled Governorship polls held March 18, 2023.

“The United Action Front of Civil Society however commends the EU-EOM for the courage demonstrated in stating the facts though it is evident that the atrocities and grand robbery that characterised the 2023 Elections in some parts of the country, were either not captured or under-reported. We maintained that the final EU Election Observers Report on 2023 General Elections presented by Barry Andrews in Abuja calls for sober reflections as Nigeria can only ill afford to thread the ugly path of under-performance by INEC coupled with the interference of the incumbents in future elections.

“While we appreciate the desperation of President Tinubu’s handers for the pitiable defence of an obviously rigged process in which their principal has become the beneficiary in the interim, we however marvel at the insincerity and lack of decency in pretending that the presidency presided over by Tinubu can genuinely affirm the credibility of 2023 polls on behalf of Nigeria and Nigerians. We also wonder when and how the Presidency under Bola Tinubu has suddenly become the mouthpiece of INEC. It smacks of arrogance for the presidential handlers of Senator Bola Tinubu to castigate the EU that partnered and heavily funded INEC in the process leading to 2023 polls. The presidency was only hiding under a finger by condemning the EU-EOM report which clearly speaks to what the world already knew about the shortcomings of the 2023 polls.

ALSO READ:

“The world is also not unaware that the EU engaged INEC as the single highest funder towards achieving credible electoral process as part of the preparation for the 2023 polls, also providing technical supports to ensure that our electoral body delivers free, fair and credible elections. Unfortunately, in the duplicitous attempt to harass foreign countries and international partners into abandoning their stand on the 2023 elections, the Nigerian government under Senator Bola Tinubu appears determined to witch-hunt the EU on account of its well-informed position driven by international benchmarks for adjudging credibility of national polls. Indeed, Nigerians should be alarmed and worried that the new regime is already exhibiting disdain for decent civil engagements as manifest its sponsored protest against the EU and its warning to the EU and other foreign countries “to steer clear of internal affairs of our country and allow Nigeria to breathe.”

“The United Action Front of Civil Society takes exception to any form of subtle or naked threats to Nigeria’s foreign partners, especially those who have supported Nigeria in the decades of our tortuous journey towards a stable democracy. We insist that the report of the EU-EOM clearly affirms the views and position of overwhelming majority of Nigerians as well as global community of partners and allies that the process and outcome of the 2023 presidential elections fall short and below standard of credible elections. We maintain that the EU-EOM report speaks to the collective concerns of genuine democrats whose expectations of fair, free and credible polls were aborted by the failure of INEC to deploy its highly romanticised technology for the transmission of election results from the polling units to its portal in real time. The failure of INEC to adhere to its own guidelines set for the 2023 elections as well INEC desperation to hurriedly declare a winner when the relevant criteria for doing so have not been met further buttress conspiracy and flaws which the EU-EOM report established.

“On a final note, the united Action Front of Civil Society aligns with the stand of well-meaning Nigerians in the overwhelming majority that the EU-EOM report and its recommendations should be thoroughly reflected upon for prompt actions ahead of future elections instead of sponsoring protests and media attacks on the EU. To this end, we commend the EU, other foreign partners as well as credible platforms of domestic election monitors for their principled stance on the 2023 polls.”