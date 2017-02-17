Woman seeks ban on porn websites over husband’s addiction

The woman, who has been married for 32 years, claimed she is now going through the worst phase of her life as her husband has been subjecting her to domestic violence because of his porn addiction and perverted behaviour

An Indian woman has approached the country’s Supreme Court and sought an immediate ban on all pornographic websites, claiming that her husband has become a porn addict as a result of which her family life has been ruined.

She said: “My husband has become an addict of porn and spends a lot of his precious time watching pornography.

“Pornography nowadays is easily accessible through the Internet and as a result, my husband has fallen prey to this addiction of watching pornographic videos, films and pictures which has made my husband’s mind pervert and ruined my matrimonial life.”

The woman, who has been married for 32 years, claimed she is now going through the worst phase of her life as her husband has been subjecting her to domestic violence because of his porn addiction and perverted behaviour.

She said: “My husband is in his advancing years but still he has gone astray due to porn addiction, imagine what this addiction can do to the innocent minds of youths and children of this country at large.

“I am of the opinion that all sexually explicit sites and all kinds of porn depicting women in very light must be blocked.”

A similar petition was filed by a women lawyers’ body in the Supreme Court in 2015, seeking ban on all porn websites, claiming that pornography “corrupts” the mind of the young generation and leads them to commit crime against women and children.

The Indian government had in August that year lifted the ban on porn websites, following nationwide criticism on social media.

