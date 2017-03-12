NPFL: Enyimba force MFM away to draw

Stephen Odey’s 24th minute strike earned Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club a point against seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba International FC, in a Matchday 13 fixture played at the UJ Esuene Stadium on Saturday in Calabar.

The host began the fascinating encounter with the first kick of the ball as Ikechukwu Ibenegbu tried a long shot from the center circle, but his effort went inches wide.

MFM FC were denied a chance to score a goal in the 55th second of the first minute, but a last ditch tackle on Olatunbosun Sikiru ended the opportunity.

Both teams won free kicks in the 5th and 7th minute.

While MFM FC’s right back, Stanley Okorom, saw his audacious free kick hit the hosts wall, the Aba giants failed to make good use of their own kick.

The lively contest continued with a good passage of play from Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men.

NPFL top scorer for the ongoing season, Odey, failed to steer his header pass Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatai Dauda, after connecting with Olatunbosun’s pass in the 22nd minute.

Two minutes after his first attempt on goal, the goal poacher put his team in front with a sublime volley inside the 18 yard box off an assist from creative midfielder, Onuwa Chukwuka, who was absolutely exceptional in the game.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men tried all they could to draw level in the first half of the exchange but MFM FC’s goalkeeper, Ospino Egbe, pulled series of interesting saves to deny the home side any goal scoring opportunity.

The Aba Elephant came out strong in the second 45th minute, forcing the Lagos-based team to defensive play as they piled pressure on Ilechukwu’s lads who were resolute with their defending.

Enyimba’s first chance of the second half came through Ibrahim Mustapha in the 52nd minute but MFM FC’s goalkeeper made excellent fingertip save.

Three minutes later, the hosts created another opportunity to score, but Ibenegbu couldn’t hit the target from Dare Ojo’s cross.

The hosts continued with their game plan and it paid off in the 85th minute when Ibrahim’s overhead kick beat Ospino, in goal for MFM, who has been magnificent in between the sticks for the visitors.

The match ended in one-all draw, as the Olukoya Boys claimed their fifth away point of the season.

MFM FC moved from fifth to fourth on the NPFL log with 20 points from 11 league matches.

The team will be on the road again this midweek to honour Week 9 rescheduled match against Wikki Tourists.

