Kaduna Electric engages 310 Corps members for customer enumeration

Kaduna Electric has engaged the services of about 310 National Youth Service Corps members across its franchise states for the ongoing Project 415 customer enumeration exercise.

The exercise, which would be carried out in Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, has begun in Kaduna metropolis.

The Head, Human Resources of Kaduna Electric, Hajiya Khadijah Kabir, said the HR Department specifically made a request for the number of youth corps members to the NYSC state secretariats in its franchise and that Kaduna Electric is glad they accepted the request.

Kabir said: “We intend to engage 200 corps members in Kaduna; 50 in Sokoto; 50 in Zamfara and 10 in Kebbi state. The number for Kebbi state is low because we have already engaged some students from the state university of technology, Birnin Kebbi that would be involved in the project.

“We are going to train them and each corps member will be given a tablet that is going to be used for the exercise and we are going to have some our staff that will be monitoring them closely so that we achieve the desired goals of the exercise.”

Kabir added that engaging the corps members by Kaduna Electric is also aimed at demonstrating the company’s support for the drive to help the corps members acquire some skills and experience that will be useful to them after the service year.

The project is going to be conducted feeder by feeder to ensure proper monitoring.

The project is expected to be completed within six months, Kabir said.

