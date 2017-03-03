GOtv subscribers to watch 2017 AMVCA live

GOtv subscribers will watch the 2017 edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards live on all Africa Magic channels on March 4 from 4pm.

The live broadcast will capture every fascinating moment of the awards, including the red carpet appearances and performances by Nigeria’s king of soul, Timi Dakolo, and Africa’s finest female vocalists, Waje and Lira.

The event will be graced by the crème de la crème in the movie industry across Africa and will again be hosted by Ik Osakioduwa and South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini.

The AMVCA is the biggest celebration of film and television talent across Africa, with the first edition held in 2013.

This year being the fifth edition, the show promises to be even bigger with top contenders from across Africa competing for honours in a number of voting, non-voting and online polling categories including the newly introduced recognition award for M-Net’s original productions.

The Managing Director MultiChoice, John Ugbe, said: “The AMVCA is the biggest platform that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievement in the African film and TV industry. We are pleased to bring this event once again to our GOtv subscribers at no extra cost.”

The nomination list for the award was earlier released in December 2016, with Nollywood’s historical drama movie, 76, topping the list with a record-breaking 14 nominations.

The categories of awards to be given to nominees include: Best Art Director, Best Actress and Best Actor. Others are Best Movie Producer, Best Make-Up Artist and Best Cinematography amongst others, the Best Overall Movie, which is the most coveted prize at the movie fiesta will also be awarded.

The AMVCA acknowledges and celebrates contributions made by pan-African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent’s film and television industries.

