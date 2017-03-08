Goldberg Excellency Tour: Aje Olokun drummers clinch grand prize

Aje Olokun Drummers from Ikare Akoko have emerged winners of the traditional drummers’ competition at the third edition of the Goldberg Excellency Tour held at Nicety Hotel, Ikare Akoko, Ondo State on March 4, 2017.

The group outshone four other drummer groups at the grand finale to clinch the first position and the grand prize of N250,000.

The second position with the cash prize of N150,000 was won by Afunbiokun Drummers, while Aloyinlapa Group claimed the third position with the prize of N100,000.

The other two finalists, Omolere and Heritage Group, got N50,000 each.

The contest at Ikare Akoko was the third of the drummers’ competition in the ongoing Goldberg Excellency Tour, following the Abeokuta and Ilorin editions.

The tour will visit Ado Ekiti in Ekiti State, lle lfe in Osun State and Benin City in Edo State in the coming weeks.

Eight groups auditioned at the preliminary stage of the competition on March 3, 2017, from where five groups made it to the grand finale.

The traditional drummers contest started with a procession through some streets of Ikare Akoko and it attracted a large turnout of residents who trooped to the venue of the contest to witness what they described as a new dawn in cultural rejuvenation among the Yourbas.

Speaking at the finale, the Senior Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funso Ayeni, stated that the Goldberg Excellent Excellency Tour, which is also scheduled for Ado Ekiti, Ile Ife and Benin City, is part of the brand’s effort strategic plan to promote the cultural values of the Yorubas.

Ayeni added that in line with the brand’s ethos, the successful event in lkare Akoko also helped to promote local talent, as the competition brought out the best skills from the performers who see the contest as an opportunity to showcase their talents and skills.

In his remark, the leader of the overall winning team, Ayanbisi Timothy, said it is a thing of joy to see his group clinch the first prize, after dedicating much time for training on how to come up with the best performance.

Timothy also attributed his group’s victory to God’s special grace.

“Though we practiced for quite a while for this contest, it would not be right if l do not acknowledge the work of God in all this,” he affirmed.

The Goldberg Excellency Tour is coming on the heels of the unveiling of Goldberg lager beer as “Your Excellency” in 2016 and it is in line with the brand’s unique credentials that places it in a class of its own in the market.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.