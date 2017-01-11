10-man Ifeanyi Ubah clinches Charity Cup

Ten-man FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Wednesday clinched the Charity Cup after they beat a disappointing Rangers 4-3 on penalties after both teams failed to score within regulation time.

Rangers new signing, Daniel Etor, and Godwin Aguda tormented the FC Ifeanyi Ubah defence at the start of the encounter inside an empty Abuja National Stadium.

In the 33rd minute, Ghanaian defender of Ifeanyi Ubah, Kojo Bah, was sent off after his second booking for a late tackle.

The Nnewi outfit suffered further setback when captain Olamilakan Adeleye was forced by injury to give way to Stephen Eze.

Both teams struggled to thread passes on the bumpy Abuja National Stadium pitch as the first half ended without neither side getting on the scoreboard.

Despite their numerical advantage, Rangers were disappointing with ‘The Anambra Warriors’ the more enterprising team.

Yaya Kone shone for Ifeanyi Ubah at the restart of the game.

Rangers introduced Ocheme Edoh for Etor late in the contest, but they still failed to break down their opponents forcing the game to be decided on penalties.

