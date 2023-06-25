Zamfara NLC, TUC laud Lawal for defraying two months salaries

The Zamfara State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress have commended Governor Dauda Lawal over the payment of two months salaries owed civil servants by the immediate past administration.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the state NLC and TUC Chairpersons, Sani Halliru and Saidu Mudi.

The statement on Saturday in Gus, the state capital, said: “On behalf of the Zamfara civil servants, the two labour union wish to express gratitude to Governor Dauda Lawal for the payment of April and May 2023 salaries.

“Non-payment of workers’ three months salaries and pensions by the immediate past administration created untold hardships, hunger and uncertainty among the workers in the state and their families.

“We are highly delighted with the right step taken by the new administration for salvaging the current hardship faced by workers in the state in less than a month of taking over the affairs of the state.”

The labour unions also urged the state government to also extend the same gesture to the remaining workers of some ministries that were yet to receive their March salaries.

“We are appealing to the state government to ensure timely payment of workers’ salaries as well as pensions and other welfare packages for effective service delivery,” the statement added.