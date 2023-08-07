Woman found dead in ex-lover’s house with intestine missing

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, following the death of a woman who was said to be his ex-lover.

This reported death of the woman was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Command, Funmilayo Odunlami.

According to the police, the 45-year-old woman, whose identity had not been revealed, was found dead in the house of the suspect while some parts of her body had been removed.

The discovery of the lifeless body of the woman was made by her daughter who went looking for her after she left home and her phone switched off.

The woman’s daughter was said to have seen the lifeless body of her mother tied down with a rope and some parts of her body removed in the suspect’s house located in Oke Aro area of Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, stated that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a hospital morgue while investigation had commenced.

She said: “A lady reported at the station that her mother’s ex-lover, Bankole Oginni, called and invited her (deceased) over to his place in the Oke Aro area of Akure and after she left for his house, she did not return and her phone was switched off.

“She traced her mother to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex-lover, her legs and hands tied and her body opened with intestines removed.

“Also, there were patches on her (the deceased) body that showed signs of hot water burns.

“Suspect, who claimed to be a footballer, is already in our custody, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.”