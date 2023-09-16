Winners emerge in first 2023-24 season monthly Premier League awards

Tottenham Hotspur have completed a clean sweep of the first monthly Premier League awards of the 2023-24 season, with James Maddison and Ange Postecoglou taking home the August prizes.

Newly-signed playmaker Maddison has been a driving force in Spurs’ strong start to the campaign since making the move from Leicester City, ending the month of August with one goal and two assists to his name.

On his competitive debut for the Lilywhites against Brentford, Maddison provided a pair of assists for Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal, before also helping his side claim a statement win over Manchester United.

The 26-year-old then opened his Tottenham account away to Bournemouth on August 26, before also starting September with a sweetly-struck goal in a 5-2 thrashing of Burnley.

Maddison’s contributions have now been recognised with a first-ever Player of the Month accolade, beating Bryan Mbeumo, Kaoru Mitoma, Rodri, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jarrod Bowen to the trophy.

The former Leicester man has become the first Spurs player to win the Player of the Month award since March 2022, when Harry Kane collected his seventh individual honour.

Maddison’s triumph also means that four of the last five Player of the Month prizes have been won by English players, with the January and February awards going to Marcus Rashford before Bukayo Saka took home the trophy in 2023.

The playmaker had previously been shortlisted for the award four times without success, and not long after his triumph was announced, Postecoglou was named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month.

The former Celtic treble-winner already made history by taking the reins at Tottenham this summer, becoming the first Australian coach to manage in the Premier League with the aim of bringing exciting, attacking football back to North London.

Postecoglou has succeeded on that front, leading Tottenham to 10 points from their opening four Premier League fixtures, seeing them sit second behind Manchester City heading into the international break.

While Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United also collected 10 points each, Tottenham’s superior goal difference saw them position themselves in the runners-up spot, having amassed 11 under Postecoglou so far.

The Lilywhites have found the back of the net at least twice in all four of their Premier League matches this term, and their tally of 11 goals is only bettered by Brighton & Hove Albion’s 12.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Man City’s Pep Guardiola and West Ham’s David Moyes were also nominated for the award, which had not been won by a Tottenham manager since Nuno Espirito Santo claimed the prize in August 2021.

In addition, Postecoglou is only the second head coach to scoop the honour in his first month in charge of a Premier League team, following in the footsteps of David Wagner, who was named Manager of the Month for Huddersfield Town in August 2017.

Postecoglou’s prize caps off a brilliant individual week for the 58-year-old, who is also among five nominees for The Best FIFA Men’s coach alongside Guardiola, Xavi, Luciano Spalletti and Simone Inzaghi.