Why your wife should have access to your phone – Relationship expert

A relationship expert and life coach, Solomon Buchi, has said that men should allow their wives to have access to the phones, banking details and others.

The relationship expert offered this advice on his X platform, adding that couples should be open about everything.

Buchi said: “My wife and I have access to our locations at every time (Find My app) and more than for safety, I think it takes openness to share that.

“In this marriage thing, open yourself as much as you can.

“Openness disarms your proclivities.

“The more open you are, the less likely you’ll fall into temptation.

“Openness breeds accountability.

Also Read

“Your gadgets, social media, and bank passwords shouldn’t be a secret.

“Your whereabouts too.

“Falling is inevitable when you have a ‘private’ life in marriage.”