Why I dumped Labour Party for PDP — New Edo Deputy Governor

The new Deputy Governor of Edo State, Omobayo Godwins, has offered reasons for dumping the Labour Party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The 37-year-old, who was sworn in on Monday, explained this on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Godwins was sworn-in shortly after the Edo State House of Assembly impeached and removed from office the former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The new Deputy Governor said he left the Labour Party, on which platform he contested in the 2023 polls, to support the aspiration of the PDP candidate for the September 21, 2024 Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo.

He said his emergence as deputy governor, months to the expiration of the eight-year tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki, was part of the political permutations for Ighodalo to defeat his closest contenders like Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress.

Godwins boasted that he has grassroot support from his base in Akoko Edo, one of the local governments in Edo North Senatorial District, to boost the chances of Ighodalo, who hails from Ewohimi in the Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central Senatorial District.

He said the Labour Party has changed entirely from what it used to be during the 2023 polls when he lost the poll for the House of Representatives seat for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, citing irreconcilable differences and squabbles among the party members as some of his reasons.