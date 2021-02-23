In Public Relations, just as you and I can’t deny that PR starts and ends with research, we have agreed that Ad value equivalencies, impression counts, and clicks ALONE don’t measure awareness and other outcomes.

Therefore, unless you plan and measure in a way that matters, campaign success may not be in the cards. At least, not in the way to pass the test of a true expert.

Let’s make this straight. Are you into the hallowed communications profession in whatever form? Never underestimate the benefits of measuring your Public relations campaigns. DON’T measure using empty or vanity metrics. Most importantly, engage an independent PR measurement and evaluation service to do the job. Employ this trio to get insights that won’t only help you with sound strategy, but would also make future campaigns planning a walkover for you.

When we hear research, evaluation or measurement in Public relations, it is important to carry them out the proper way. Yes, really.

It is abominable to burden the most junior member of your team or even yourself to just contact a few consumers and find out what they think about a thing. In the agency, in the client side, we do this shoddy research, time without number. It’s just so important that we stop already. PR measurement is serious business. Anyone who must undertake any communication research whether basic or in-depth has to be trained and certified for the job.

Are you managing a client? Do you know that merely taking a simple walk to tell your client, what value Public relations brings to him shouldn’t be your thing? You know why? You’d be biased. You don’t even know how to go about it. Pity, but you will succeed not helping yourself either. Your answers to questions would be so incomplete and jaundiced that they will lead to ill-founded programmes in all your efforts, going forward.

Wait a sec! Do we still need to beam the searchlight any further? Do we still need an answer to “Who should measure PR?” Oh no, we don’t! It’s clear: It is the job of a brand media intelligence and measurement service to do so. They are armed. You’re not. Kindly use them in e.v.e.r.y. research.

In reality, some high-end investment is needed to become competent in communications measurement and evaluation. PR measurement experts have already put in everything it takes to undertake valid research. You have not. Because of time and other resources, you may not be able to go through the drudgery, anyway.

Take for example, a strong PR measurement consultant such as P+ Measurement Services. What P+ did is exemplary. From the outset, the agency tasked itself to become a bonafide member of the International Association of Measurement and Evaluation of Communication, AMEC? Recall that AMEC is the measurement body of our glorious profession, globally. Not every PR insights and analytics consultant in Nigeria is a member, remember?

You might be wondering: “What does this do for me?” A lot! The adoption of the measurement principles endorsed by the global measurement body is what shall help you prove your value indeed. Objectivity in the quality of the measurement and evaluation is guaranteed. In everything in life, it is always advisable to use professionals for salutary results. Need we say more?

The Takeaway:

Sincerely, the measurement leg of the communications profession has remained knotty for a long time. Trained and certified external researchers like P+ Measurement Services should be your ally, every step of the way. In all honesty, hyping the benefits of using independent measurement outfits can’t be too much. P+ knows the business. Just give them the specifics of your research problem and go to sleep.

