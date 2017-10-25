We’ve delivered on our promises – Gov. Ahmed

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has said that the All Progressives Congress has delivered on all its electoral promises to the people of the state.

The governor stated this on Wednesday in Ilorin at the flag off of the APC campaign ahead of the November local government election in the state.

Ahmed said: “We promised you improved health services. We have delivered. We promised safer roads, we have delivered. Good education, we have delivered. Jobs for youths and women, delivered. On our watch, Kwara state, from North to south, is witnessing great transformation.”

According to the governor, the APC remains the only credible platform to improving the living standard of the people through the provision of infrastructure for economic development.

Ahmed explained that the existing nurtured political structure in the state would continue to guarantee good governance and deliver dividend of democracy and assured the people of the state that all the APC flag bearers in the local government election would deliver on the mandate of the party.

Governor Ahmed urged Kwarans to continue to give maximum support to the All Progressives Congress by casting their votes for the party in the November 18 local government election.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani, charged members of the party across the 16 local government areas of the state to campaign rigorously and tiredness for the party’s success.

In their separate remarks, the Chairmen, Kwara Central, North and South Senatorial Districts of the state, Alhaji Jimoh Adesina, Alhaji Isiaka Oniwa and Alhaji Jimoh Balogun respectively, promised to ensure that the party’s candidates win the election through hard work.

Also speaking, the State Woman Leader of the party, Hajia Rahmat Oganija, thanked the APC, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and Ahmed for the opportunity given to women folks and promised that women would turn out en mass to vote for APC candidates in the election.