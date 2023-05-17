War: Six bloggers asked to beg Ukraine’s Secret Service 

Six bloggers have been forced to make public apologies by Ukraine’s secret service, the SBU, after posting videos of anti-aircraft fire in Kiev that could have revealed the locations of air defences.

“I fully admit my guilt, ask for forgiveness from the Ukrainian people and pledge never to do it again,’’ one blogger said in a video distributed by the SBU on Wednesday.

The men and women had posted footage on social media from which the positions of Ukrainian air defence weapon systems could be worked out.

The Ukrainian Military claims to have intercepted all in-coming missiles in time earlier on Tuesday.

However, according to media reports, at least one launcher of a recently delivered U.S. Patriot surface-to-air missile system was damaged.

The bloggers face up to eight years in prison for disseminating military information.

Kiev has received modern air defence systems from several Western countries to help secure its airspace.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for almost 15 months.