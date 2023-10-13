War: Israel vows fighting will continue until Hamas loses Military potential 

Israel will not stop fighting until the Palestinian Hamas movement will no longer have any military potential.

The country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Walid Abu said this Friday.

“We will see the end of this war once Hamas loses its military potential,” the spokesman said.

READ ALSO:

Security operatives rescue 18 persons kidnapped in Kebbi

How we’re changing negative narratives on Nigeria – UNILAG VC

Shell confirms leak from Bayelsa flow station, begins probe

In recent years, Hamas has refused to accept the Middle East Qaurtet’s terms on settlement, including recognition of agreements between the Palestinians and Israel, preventing the organisation from becoming a political party, Abu Haya added.

The spokesman also said that there is no difference between Hamas and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) as their goal is to “exterminate the Jewish people.”