Wage Award: Gov. Adeleke fulfils promise, pays workers, retirees 

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s promise to Osun workers and retirees, on wage award has materialised.

A statement issued by Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed confirmed this, on Friday.

The Governor had two weeks ago approved the wage award to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

While workers were awarded N15,000, the retirees were granted N10,000.

Workers and pensioners are to enjoy the wage award for six months, starting from December 2023 to June 2024.

“As at this morning, the beneficiaries are already receiving alerts, promoting jubilation among the working population” Rasheed said.

The State government, according to the release, had also paid the December 2023 salaries while almost N3 billion bond was issued to pensioners at a recent ceremony at the state secretariat.

Speaking on the payment of the wage award, Governor Adeleke restated his commitment to workers welfare, ensuring that no stone will be left unturned to strengthen the well being of retirees and serving workers in the state.

“I wish to restate my deep passion and commitment to the well being of our people.I know the close link between the formal and informal workforce in Osun state , so our administration will always work for the workers and the greater interest of our people”, Adeleke said.