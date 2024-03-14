US has offered to assist Nigeria in combating kidnappings — FG

The Federal Government has declared that the United States and some other foreign countries have offered to assist Nigeria in combating kidnappings and other high-profile crimes.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Thursday at the State House.

Idris spoke after the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Idris stated further: “We’re aware that it is not just the US that has offered to help.

“Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria.

“But what we can tell you is that the government is still reviewing these offers, and the position of the government will be made known.”

While assuring that security agencies are working to rescue those abducted as soon as possible, the minister emphasised: “Mr. President reiterated his directive to security agencies and the Ministry of Defence to ensure that our kids are brought back to their homes safely.

“The security agencies are working around the clock.

“These children and people that have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon.

“Mr. President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements.

“I think it’s important that this be put out there.

“So it’s important to underscore that the government is not paying anybody any dime.

“The government is optimistic that these children and other people that have been abducted will be brought back to their families in safety.”