UNIMAID inaugurates committees for first joint convocation in four years

The Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, has inaugurated a Steering Committee and nine Sub-Committees for the 24th Combined Convocation Ceremony of the institution.

The convocation scheduled for September 23, is the first by the institution since April 28, 2018 when the last one was held.

Speaking at the inauguration in Maiduguri Monday, Shugaba said COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged academic staff strike made it difficult for the university to hold convocation since he assumed office in 2019.

Shugaba said the scheduled 24th combined convocation was expected to cover outstanding graduands of 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 as well as those of 2020/2021.

He said that members of the steering committee and sub-committees were carefully selected amongst academic and non academic staff and other professionals outside the university, based on their pedigrees and proven track records of performance.

“I therefore have no doubt that all of you will carry out your assignments diligently with the required commitment and dedication.

“The terms of reference of the steering committee and sub-committees have been clearly spelt out in your letters of appointment,” the vice chancellor said.

In his response on behalf of members, the Chairman of the committee who is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic Services, Prof. Saidu Baba, thanked the vice chancellor for the confidence reposed in them, promising that they would serve with high sense of responsibility.

Baba who also pledged their commitment to a smooth and successful convocation, urged members to hit the ground running.

“I also want to appeal to all stakeholders and friends of the university for their support to the university at this moment of need,” Baba pleaded.

The steering committee is expected to carry out the assignment and submit report within one month.