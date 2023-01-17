Unemployed man docked for alleged forgery

A 28-year-old unemployed man, Anivassa Muhammed was arraigned in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, Abuja, for alleged forgery.

The police charged Muhammed with forgery.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the aviation security led by Ambrose Ebu of FAAN quarters Abuja, arrested Muhammed on Jan.11.

Tanko said that the defendant was caught with a forged duty card No 10221 bearing his name A.S. Anivassa.

He said the card originally belonged to a late staff named A. S. Adepuju which the defendant cloned and printed out for access usage at the airport terminal.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 364 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Abdulkarim Abdullahi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Abdullahi ordered that the surety must reside within FCT and adjourned the case until March 16 for hearing.