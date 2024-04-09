UEFA U-16 tournament: Spanish Embassy denies Future Eagles visas

The Embassy of Spain in Nigeria has denied Nigeria’s U15 national football team, the Future Eagles, visas to participate in the UEFA U-16 development tournament in Spain.

The Nigeria Football Federation disclosed this development on Monday through its official channels to Nigerians.

The NFF said: “Players and officials of the Nigeria U15 team, Future Eagles, have been denied visas by the Spanish Embassy and will therefore not be travelling to take part in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament starting on Friday.”

As published earlier by The Eagle Online, the Future Eagles were billed to depart for Spain on Tuesday (today).

Also Read:

The Future Eagles should have played at the UEFA tournament against Belgium on April 12 (8pm), face Italy on April 14 (8pm) and square up to England on April 17 (1pm).

Other games will see England against Italy on April 12 5pm), England against Belgium on April 14 (5pm) and Italy against Belgium on April 17 (11am).