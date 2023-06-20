Two gunmen killed in Anambra after attack on vigilantes

The Police in Anambra State have confirmed the killing of two gunmen who attacked the camp of the Anambra Vigilante Service on Monday in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Ihiala Local Government Area borders Imo State and has witnessed many terror attacks by gunmen.

A source said about 15 armed men attacked the camp of the vigilantes in the early hours of Monday and opened fire on them, but were quickly repelled by security agents.

The source said: “Two of the gunmen were gunned down during a hot exchange of fire and two AK-47 riffles were recovered, while many fled the scene.

“Many of the gunmen who fled as they could not withstand the superior firepower of the security operatives, sustained various degrees of injuries and bullet wounds.”

He added that there was no casualty on the part of the vigilante.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, called on private and public hospitals to report any patient with bullet wounds.

Ikenga said a joint security team was mopping the area to arrest the fleeing gunmen, adding that no life was lost on the part of the vigilance operatives.

Governor Charles Soludo said in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, that the government would remain committed saving and securing Anambra.

Soludo added that the security forces would continue to safeguard lives and properties of travellers and residents of the state.