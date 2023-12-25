Two die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway road accident

Two persons died on Christmas day in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.The road crash happened after Sagamu Interchange, before the RCCG Camp in Mowe, Ogun State.

The accident involved an 18-seated Hiace bus, travelling from the interchange en route to Mowe.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the incident when contacted on Monday.

The FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said officers of the corps have evacuated the bodies.

Okpe said the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking on the path of the bus driver.

Okpe said, “The fatal crash occurred at about 1720 hrs on Xmas day, involving 15 persons, which comprised of 12 male adults and three female adults. One person was injured and two persons were recorded dead (two male adults).

“Two vehicles were involved, a Toyota bus with registration TSE266XA, and a Mazda bus marked FKJ215XX.

“The suspected causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking and speeding.

“The injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital for medical attention and the corpses were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.”

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in Ogun, Anthony Uga, has advised motorists to shun speed and give maximum attention while driving.

Uga also sympathised with the families of the victims and advised them to contact the FRSC in Sagamu for more information about the crash.