Tonto Dikeh invited by police for alleged forgery, others — FPRO

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, was invited by the police to attend to allegations of criminal defamation, cyberbullying, and forgery, among others.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement on Friday, after Dikeh honoured the invitation.

Dikeh also confirmed this in a post in which she lashed at a blogger on the reportage of the invitation.

The letter of invitation, dated August 5, 2024, was signed by the Head of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit and a Deputy Commissioner of Police, A. A. Elleman, said: “This office is investigating a case of criminal defamation, forgery, falsehood, cyberbullying, and criminal conversion reported to the Inspector-General of Police, in which your name and others feature prominently.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through SP Aminu Abdullahi Sokoto on 7th August 2024 at 10:00hrs to shed more light on the allegations.

“Your usual cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated.”

Adejobi said Dikeh was released after the interaction with her as investigation continued.

He said: “She was only invited to respond to a petition filed against her, and she has since left the unit, while the investigation continues.”

In reaction to the publication of the story by Instablog days after she was questioned, Dikeh wrote on Instagram: “Instablog Na your moda pikin and your pikin risk jail term.. and I wish you this in good faith!! useless blog, you are just getting a video of what happened 3days ago???

“You are surely not a big deal after all!!

“I am in my house enjoying the goodness of the Lord.”

