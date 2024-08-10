Police confirm electrocution of 17-year-old boy, invite stepfather

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 17-year old boy electrocuted while working with his stepfather at a building construction site.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

Hundeyin said the mother of the boy, whose name was not given, reported the case to the Agbado Police Division on August 2, 2024 at 1pm.

He said the woman reported that at about 12:30pm on the same day, she received a phone call from her younger brother about the incident.

According to the woman, her brother said that her son followed her husband, his stepfather, a welder by profession, to build a scaffolding in a building under construction at Church Street, Alagbado.

Hundeyin said: “In the process of work, the boy stepped on a livewire that was carelessly connected from an electric pole and he died on the spot.

“He was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The scene was visited by a team of detectives from the division.

“The corpse has been removed from the scene.

“However, no mark of violence was seen.

“The stepfather has been brought to the station for questioning.

“Investigation is ongoing.”

