PDP constitutes national reconciliation committee

The Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a 25-member National Reconciliation Committee chaired by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former Governor of Osun State.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday in a statement he issued.

Ologunagba said the appointment of the members of the committee was approved by the party’s National Executive Committee.

The committee members, according to the list released by the party’s National Working Committee, has Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, a former governor of Gombe State, as Secretary, and Chief Emmanuel Ogidi as member.

Other members are Chibudom Nwuche, Alhaji Bello Gusau, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, Dame Esther Uduehi, Senator Zainab Kure, Kabiru Turaki, and Alhaja Mutia Ladoja.

Others are Dr/ Abimbola Ogunkelu, Ude Oko-Chukwu, Dr. Boyelayefa Debekeme, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Chief Dan Ulasi, Abdulsamad Dasuki, Segun Showunmi, Amina Faruk, Alhaji Hamza Koshe, Evangelist Mike Ikoku, Jumoke Akinjide, and Bisi Fakayode.

Chief Anicho Okoro is to serve as the Administrative Secretary.

Ologunagba said the committee would be inaugurated on a date to be communicated in due course.

He urged PDP leaders, stakeholders and members to remain focused and committed to the vision, principles, aspiration and stability of the PDP and the nation.

