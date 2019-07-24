Williams Koroye, the mother of a five-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by an acquaintance simply identified as Ahmed, on Wednesday, said the toddler was found in Kaduna.

Koroye said the child was picked up by her father at a hotel room in Kaduna where she was left by the kidnapper.

She explained that the kidnapper had informed the family where to pick the girl in Kaduna after collecting a ransom of N1 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the toddler, Peace, was abducted in their residence at Akemfa 1 area of Yenagoa on July 10 by the family friend.

She said that Ahmed had checked into the hotel with the little girl and later told the staff that he was going out to pick something but never returned.

She said: “Our baby is back with us, my husband traced Ahmed to Kaduna following directions and instructions by the criminal who kidnapped her.

“When my husband got to the hotel, the baby was already in the hands of the hotel staff.

“The receptionist said the girl was found alone by the cleaner in the room, so when my husband got there, the hotel invited the Police who in turn interrogated and profiled my husband’s identity.

“He came back with Peace and we thank God for her safe return and we have scheduled a Thanksgiving Service for August 3, 2019.”

She described Ahmed as a new Christian convert and member of their church, Church of God Mission at Akemfa, a suburb in Yenagoa.

The woman said that Ahmed had borrowed her phone earlier on July 10 and took-off with her daughter, only to use the same phone to call and request for ransom before the child could be released.