Taraba: Dr. Agbu Kefas and his resurrection power, by Oluwatosin Alex

It’s been barely 15 days since the Governor of Taraba state, Dr. Agbu Kefas was inaugurated into office but the achievements so far make it seem like he’s been in power for several years.

With the reforms he has brought to Taraba state within a short period, even his greatest critics can testify that indeed, Taraba state has come alive once again.

Dr. Agbu Kefas has redefined governance in the northeastern state and has changed the trajectory of Nigeria’s politics which many know to be a game of name-calling and passing blame on predecessors by newly elected successors, especially for a state like Taraba where retrogression has been the order of the day for the past eight years.

During his first week in office, Dr. Agbu Kefas laid a strong foundation for the plans he has for the good people of Taraba state by touching every of his campaign promises that include Education, economy and job creation, security, peace and unity, women and youth empowerment, and healthcare. He has worked in these areas he promised to bring changes and so far, massive improvements have been recorded.

Apart from these, Dr. Agbu Kefas has been able to identify some facilities that could bring a turnaround in the state but are currently not being used effectively. These facilities that were considered ‘dead’ many years ago are gradually coming to life, all thanks to the resurrection power of Dr. Agbu Kefas.

One of these facilities is the Danbaba Danfulani Suntai Airport which was closed down in 2017. The past administration made little or no attempt to revive the airport which could boost the economy of Taraba state and serve as an attraction for investors. A few days ago, Dr. Agbu Kefas reached out to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to discuss plans to re-open the airport.

As we speak, Dr. Agbu Kefas has donated an ambulance to the airport and a fire truck is expected to be delivered soon. Anytime from now, Danbaba Danfulani Suntai airport will come alive once more and this will be a major boost to the state. There are also plans to re-organize the aviation sector in the state with the support of certain investors.

Another sector where Dr. Agbu Kefas is exerting his resurrection power on is the education sector. Recall that he declared a state of emergency on secondary education in the state due to how bad the sector has gone in the last few years. Earlier today, Dr. Agbu Kefas visited government secondary school and ordered the immediate close down due to a lack of educational facilities. Also, renovation is to commence immediately to improve the quality of education in the state.

One of the most underutilized sets of people in Taraba state is the youth. The past government failed to engage or look out for them and this is one of the things that fueled insecurity in the state. Dr. Agbu Kefas had promised that his administration will cater for the youths and as a matter of fact, 80% of his administration will be given to the youths and women in Taraba state.

In fulfilling this promise, Dr. Agbu Kefas came up with a three-day youth summit that kicked off yesterday Tuesday, 13th Of June, 2023 to engage the youths and further reiterate his commitment to the youth population. He mentioned at the summit that his administration will not just provide jobs for the youths but will also make them job providers. The first day of the summit marked its success and it was well attended by representatives of the youth community from different parts of Taraba state. It was also a moment to revive the hopes of the youths in the state and assurance that with Dr. Agbu Kefas, they will be well utilized for the progress of Taraba state.

At the moment, Dr. Agbu Kefas is among the best-performing governors in Nigeria, and in no time, Taraba state will wear a new look with his revolutionary skills to bring back to life that which was considered ‘dead’ or non-existent.