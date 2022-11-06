Tallen hails Buhari’s support for women development; calls for capital punishment for rape

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his landmark support for women development in the country, as well as advocated for capital punishment for rape in Nigeria.

Tallen made these submissions Sunday as she featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

She ascribed the giant strides of Nigerian women both Nationally and Internationally to President Buhari’s unrelenting support.

According to Tallen, Buhari’s leadership and support resulted in the emergence of Nigerian women as both UN Deputy Secretary General and World Trade Organization (WTO) President.

She said that President Buhari, in his magnanimity, approved the new Gender policy which recognised 35 per cent affirmative action.

“President Buhari also approved the 45 per cent SME for women.

“President Buhari is committed to making the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) feasible,” she said.

The minister, who reiterated the success of the ministry in women development, said that Buhari had done very well in support of women empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Minister has prescribed capital punishment for perpetrators of rape in the country.

Tallen while speaking at the NAN Forum said that only capital punishment and other forms of punishment commensurate with the inhuman crime of rape would act as deterrent to rape.

The Minister, who expressed the commitment of her Ministry to protection and promotion of women rights, said that rape had ravaged many women.

Tallen, however, blamed the slow judicial system as responsible for continued rape and other forms of violence against women.

She urged the judicial system to rise up to the occasion of rapid justice dispensation to not only eradicate rape but restore confidence in the judiciary.

“She said: “Slow justice system is responsible for persistent violence against women and girls.”





